Evans Cycles branch in Glasgow to shut in Sports Direct closures

Sports Direct has announced six Evans Cycles stores are likely to shut in the first wave of closures since it acquired the retailer, including one on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The Evans Cycles branch on King’s Inch Road in Renfrew is among the closures.

The other branches are in Brentford, Durham, Fulham, Holborn, and Kendal.

Steve Trowbridge, CEO of Evans Cycles, said: “We hope landlords will be reasonable and support our turnaround plan, now that we have stability due to backing from Sports Direct. However, we must remain competitive, and sadly we are now in consultation with staff at these stores.”