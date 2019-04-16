English shoppers treated to Wee Willie Winkies after Asda deal

Food firm Hall’s of Scotland has secured a deal with Asda that will result in its Wee Willie Winkie kids’ sausages hitting the shelves of 28 English stores.

The six-figure deal marks the first UK-wide listing for the children’s sausage range, which is currently available in 60 Asda stores north of the Border.

An additional 100,000 of the mini skinless sausages will be produced a week, bringing the total weekly production to more than one million.

Hall’s has been producing the Wee Willie Winkie sausages – inspired by a nursery rhyme – at its Prestwick plant since 2008.

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “[This] is an iconic Scottish brand. We’re thrilled to be the first of the major retailers to offer the children’s sausage range across our English stores.

“We look forward to working with the business closely and continuing to grow the range in the future.”

June Rose Brand, account manager at Hall’s of Scotland, said: “The Wee Willie Winkie brand is a Scottish household favourite, so we’re thrilled to be taking the iconic kids sausages south of the Border.

“We’re already one of the UK’s best-selling children’s sausage brands, so we’re confident Wee Willie Winkies will be well received by customers in English stores.”