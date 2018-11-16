EE and Virgin Media hit with £13.3m fines

Virgin Media and EE have been fined a combined £13.3 million by regulator Ofcom for overcharging nearly 500,000 phone and broadband customers who wanted to leave their contracts early.

Ofcom said both companies broke consumer protection rules by failing to make clear the charges customers would have to pay if they ended their contract early, and levying “excessive” fees to leave.

The watchdog’s investigation into early exit charges at the groups found about 400,000 EE customers who ended their contracts early were over-billed, which saw customers end up overpaying up to £4.3m. It added almost 82,000 Virgin Media customers were overcharged a total of just under £2.8m.

READ MORE: ‘Alex Salmond paid £91k from his company while crowdfunding legal challenge’

As a result, Ofcom has fined BT-owned EE £6.3m and ­Liberty Global’s Virgin Media £7m.

Phone and broadband companies can charge customers who decide to leave their contracts early, but under Ofcom rules those charges must be made clear to customers and must not make switching to another provider too costly.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon told to forget independence referendum by Theresa May’s deputy

Ofcom’s director of investigations and enforcement Gaucho Rasmussen said: “EE and Virgin Media broke our rules by overcharging people who ended their contracts early. Those people were left out of pocket and the charges amounted to millions of pounds. That is unacceptable.”

Mr Rasmussen said the fines “send a clear message to all phone and broadband firms that they must play by the rules”. Both companies have since agreed to change their terms and reduce exit charges, Ofcom said.

But Virgin Media vowed to appeal against the decision and fine, which it said was “unjustified and disproportionate”.

Ofcom’s investigation found EE did not clearly set out the exit fees that would be charged to customers on its discount contracts over a six-year ­period.

Virgin Media overcharged customers leaving contracts early for almost a year, according to Ofcom.