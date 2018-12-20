Edinburgh food supplier Mrs Unis nets festive Asda deal

An Edinburgh-based Indian food specialist has confirmed a new deal with Asda just in time for Christmas.

The tie-up will see Mrs Unis Spicy Foods’ new Pakora Platter stocked on shelves at more than 50 Asda stores across Scotland, with in excess of 900,000 individual pakora pieces expected to be eaten over Christmas and New Year.

The product is only available during the festive season and is filled with the likes of haggis pakora. It also sees the firm, which started out from a small shop in Stockbridge, continue its agreement stretching back more than four years to supply pakora to the retailer.

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “We look forward to working with the business closely and continuing to grow the range in the future.”

Shaheen Unis, founder and MD of her eponymous company, said: “Asda has been crucial to the success and growth of Mrs Unis… we’re delighted to now be stocking our Pakora Platters.”