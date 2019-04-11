Edinburgh-based drinks delivery service Drinkly cheers major planned rollout

An Edinburgh-based tech start-up that delivers drinks within an hour has unveiled plans for a major rollout, with eight city launches lined up in 2019.

The expansion by Drinkly will start with an imminent move into west London and comes after it doubled its workforce with senior appointments as it looks to drive “ambitious” growth plans. The venture has operated in the Scottish capital since 2016 and Glasgow since December 2018.

Glen Stocco joins as director of business operations, and will focus on structuring the company for growth, overseeing legal and tech developments, as well as leading on strategy, financial planning and forecasting.

Founder and chief executive John Robertson said: “Glen is an operational leader with a proven track record working with founders and chief executives driving business transformation and growth.”

Jill Davidson takes on the role of brand partnerships manager, leading efforts on expanding Drinkly’s affiliate network through the delivery of tailored partnership agreements as well as optimising its existing brand associations.

Robertson said she “knows how to drive best value when it comes to getting the most out of brand relationships”.

Drinkly allows customers to shop for more than 650 products. In two years it has signed partnerships with Heineken and independent craft brands, accrued more than 3,000 regular customers in Edinburgh and gained at least 500 customers in the first three months in Glasgow.

Turnover in the first year was £55,000, and is expected to hit £1 million in the second. It also gained £300,000 in investment in two rounds from Seed Haus, whose backers include BrewDog co-founder James Watt and Sir Tom Hunter.