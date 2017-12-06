DPD drivers walk out before Christmas over contract dispute

Customers could face an anxious wait for presents to arrive on time after delivery staff from DPD walked out after a row over pay.

Around 150 self-employed drivers in Glasgow, Dundee and Edinburgh boycotted over Tuesday and Wednesday according to STV.

DPD deliver for numerous companies, including John Lewis, Amazon and Nike.

The dispute arose after drivers were concerned about changes to their contracts which would involve a pay cut and mandatory weekend working

Driver were left with “no option” say the union GMB Scotland.

Calne Waterson, the union’s organiser, said: “Their delivery rates have been slashed, which amounts to a pay cut, while they are now subject to enforced hours which GMB believes is in breach of the Working Time Directive.

“On top of this, the company has either ignored or refused GMB’s attempts to meet and discuss the drivers’ concerns. Drivers feel they have no option left but to make this protest.”

A DPD spokesman said: “We are very disappointed indeed with the actions taken by GMB, who do not represent DPD’s franchise drivers.

“These drivers are part of a genuine self-employed model that we have operated in the UK for the last 20 years. Franchise drivers are contracted to provide a service to DPD.”