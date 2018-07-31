Dobbies serves up deal with Loch Fyne Oysters

Loch Fyne counters are planned for Dobbies stores across the UK after a partnership was agreed between the seafood company and the garden centre operator.

The first counter has been launched at the Dobbies store in Livingston, West Lothian, with additional sites planned in the coming months.

Fresh seafood will be regularly delivered to each store and staff, specially trained at the Loch Fyne Oyster Bar and delicatessen in Argyll, will be on hand to advise customers about the products on offer.

Loch Fyne Oysters managing director, Cameron Brown, said: “Dobbies customers can now go home with smoked salmon or fresh oysters knowing that exactly the same products are being served to diners in the finest hotels in the world.

“Our responsible farming practices also complement Dobbies’ environmentally friendly approach to gardening by sourcing all their plants from the UK.”

Archie Stewart, head of food at Dobbies Garden Centres, added: “Bringing Loch Fyne seafood into our Livingston Foodhall builds on the high quality produce offering that Dobbies’ customers know and love.

“We’re excited to be taking this first step and look forward to introducing Loch Fyne to more of our stores across the UK in the near future.”