Dobbies doubles up with garden centre swoop

Dobbies Garden Centres, which is based at Lasswade in Midlothian, is to almost double in size after snapping up more than 30 centres from a rival.

Dobbies is acquiring 31 sites south of the Border from Wyevale Garden Centres, incresing its number of branches to 69 and taking annual sales over the £300 million mark. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

It also said it will make it the largest operator of its kind in the UK, and the store portfolio is “highly complementary” to its existing estate. Completion will be phased across May and June of this year.

Dobbies chief executive Graeme Jenkins said: “We are very pleased to have agreed this acquisition from Wyevale and we look forward to welcoming our new customers, as well as 1,400 new team members to Dobbies as we drive the growth of the business and deliver against our strategic plan.”

Also commenting was the firm’s chairman Andrew Bracey. “We are delighted to have now acquired a total of 37 garden centres from Wyevale. Since acquiring Dobbies in 2016 we have doubled it in size, expanded Dobbies’ national footprint and strengthened our position as the UK’s leading garden centre operator. All of this will benefit Dobbies’ customers.”

Anthony Jones, chief operating officer of Wyevale Garden Centres, said: “We are pleased to have agreed the sale of these centres to Dobbies and look forward to working closely with the Dobbies team as part of the transition.”