Distillers trade body rebrands to keep up with spirits boom

The national body representing distillers in Scotland has relaunched under the new name, Scottish Distillers Association.

The organisation, whose title previously included the word “craft”, rebranded to reflect its widening workload due to an “unprecedented boom” in the distilling sector.

The association pledged a fresh set of objectives to promote Scotland’s global position as a creator of spirits and is launching a campaign to recruit more Scottish-based distillers who adhere to the group’s strict membership criteria.

Chairman Alan Wolstenholme said: “The distilling sector is going through an unprecedented boom which brings opportunity but also a responsibility to set some essential guidelines for spirit production.

“The relaunch allows us to broaden our remit across the spectrum of Scottish distilling, but most importantly we are pleased to have finalised our accreditation programme and the establishment of a quality marque.”

The association currently represents 21 distilleries.