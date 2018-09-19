Deliveroo drivers offered 'incentives' to work, despite amber weather warning

Scottish couriers have hit out after revealing that the food delivery services they work for have offered them incentives to make deliveries on their bikes during today's storm - despite Met Office warnings.

An amber warning for wind has been issued by weather forecasters, which tells people that there is a " potential risk to life and property".

But Deliveroo has sent text messages telling riders in Glasgow that they would receive a £1 bonus per delivery if they braved the inclement weather. Wind speeds of around 55mph are expected to continue in Glasgow this afternoon, while a gust of 91.7 mph was recorded on the Tay Road bridge, which has been closed to traffic.

Train services have been cut and falling trees have blocked roads as high winds batter much of the country. Masonry has been reported to have fallen from buildings in Edinburgh, while Scot Rail earlier advised passengers to only travel "if necessary".

A message sent to drivers from Deliveroo said: "There's a fee boost! Make an extra £1 on each completed order today."

One riders, @courierScot, tweeted screenshots of messages sent by food delivery companies Deliveroo and UberEATS.

He said: "Deliveroo is paying 1.00 extra per drop. UberEATS is not offering any extra pay, but is sending messages encouraging us to go out. I’m not sure which is worse, since they both have access to the same weather reports. We love riding our bikes. It’s a great job bringing food to people. But nobody should be pressured to work in this wind."

He added: "AMBER ALERT, says all of Scotland. DO NOT TRAVEL. HEY, say UberEATS and Deliveroo, GREAT TIME TO GET ON THE ROAD."

UberEATS did not offer a bonus, but encouraged riders to work, saying: "It's really busy right now - a great time to be on the road."

Green MSP Patrick Harvie said: "Shameful but unsurprising that @Deliveroo seem to be ignoring the #StormAli amber weather warning and increasing incentives for Glasgow couriers to get out on the roads in these dangerous conditions."

Deliveroo has been contacted for comment.