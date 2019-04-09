Debenhams falls into administration

Debenhams has been placed into administration and the retailer’s lenders have seized control of the company.

FTI Consulting has been appointed to carry out the process but the firm insisted that stores will continue to trade as normal.

Administrators have sold the group to a newly-incorporated company controlled by Debenhams’ lenders, including hedge funds thought to include Alcentra, Angelo Gordon and Silver Point Capital.

Under new ownership, Debenhams will have access to £200 million in emergency funding.

The move is expected to trigger store closures and job losses as part of a wider restructuring that will see around 50 outlets shut via a company voluntary arrangement.

The widely-anticipated change of ownership means that shareholders such as Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, who holds a 30 per cent stake, will see their investments wiped out.

Debenhams had yesterday rejected a separate rescue bid tabled by the billionaire tycoon.

Terry Duddy, Debenhams chairman, said: “It is disappointing to reach a conclusion that will result in no value for our equity holders.

“However, this transaction will allow Debenhams to continue trading as normal; access the funding we need; and proceed with executing our turnaround plans whilst deleveraging the group’s balance sheet.

“We remain focused on protecting as many stores and jobs as possible, consistent with establishing a sustainable store portfolio in line with our previous guidance.

“In the meantime, our customers, colleagues, pension holders, suppliers and landlords can be reassured that Debenhams will now be able to move forward on a stable footing. I would like to thank them all for their recent and continuing support.”

A spokesman for the Debenhams Pension Schemes said: “Debenhams Retail Limited has been transferred to a newly-incorporated company and continues to trade and operate as normal. Members can therefore be reassured that the schemes are carrying on as usual.

“The trustees have worked with our specialist advisers throughout the process of the company’s refinancing and restructuring, to ensure that members’ interests are taken into account and we have consulted closely with The Pensions Regulator and the Pension Protection Fund at every stage.

“We are in the process of writing to all members with further information and we will continue to keep them informed.”

Richard Lim, chief executive at Retail Economics, said: “We should not understate the significance of this collapse given the vast property portfolio, number of jobs impacted and the reverberations felt across many high streets.”

He added that the business “has been out-manoveured by more nimble competitors, failed to embrace change and was left with a tiring proposition. The industry is evolving fast and it paid the ultimate price”.