Cumbernauld company Suresafe adds new unit

A workwear and protective equipment supplier based in Cumbernauld is expanding, aided by a six-figure funding deal.

Suresafe Protection said the move was being made in response to increasing customer demand. The procurement of a unit next to its existing location at Lenziemill Industrial Estate was made possible thanks to a loan of £315,000 from HSBC. It sees Suresafe increase its space by almost 200 per cent with the new 37,000 square foot building adding to its existing 19,000 sq ft building and yard.