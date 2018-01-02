Co-op to create 275 jobs with 18 new store openings

A retailer plans to create 275 new jobs as it prepares to open 18 new stores in Scotland this year.

Co-op plans to invest £28 million in the expansion, which will also see a further 20 shops upgraded.

The move is set to create 275 new jobs in 2018.

John McNeill, divisional managing director, said: "Such sustained investment is indicative of our long and proud history in Scotland - we are passionate about serving the many diverse communities across the country and want to give shoppers the opportunity to buy what they want, when they want it, in great looking stores that also give back to the community."

New stores are lined up for Forres in Moray, Kilmacolm in Inverclyde, Kelty in Fife and Glasgow and Edinburgh, as well as other locations.

It comes as part of the firm's UK-wide plans to invest £160 million in 100 new premises and 150 store makeovers in 2018, which will create an estimated 1,600 jobs.

Co-op is now the fourth largest retailer in Scotland, having seen sales growth of 3.1% over the past year.

