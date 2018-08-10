Co-op cuts ribbon on £6m Inverness centre

The Co-op Group has officially opened its new £6 million distribution centre at Inverness Airport Business Park.

The 12,000 square foot development will service the society’s large network of stores in the region and will also facilitate future store expansion across the Highlands, and beyond.

The Co-op is planning an additional 18 stores for Scotland by the end of 2018, with upgrades planned to a further 20, as part of a £28 million expansion and renovation plan. This will take total store numbers to 365 and the number of employees to almost 6,000.

Logistics director Andy Perry said: “We’re thrilled to be able to launch our new site at Dalcross – it’s a future-proofed facility that is perfectly placed to support [our] ever-growing operations in Scotland.

“Our significant investment in a new distribution centre is also a symbol of our absolute commitment to serving communities in the north of Scotland.”