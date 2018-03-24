Bump Mat’s the way to do it for pregnant yoga fans

An Edinburgh-based entrepreneur who has helped bring to market a yoga mat suitable for pregnant women and those with knee problems aims to sell it on the high street by the end of this year and begin exporting.

The Bump Mat is almost double the thickness of a standard yoga mat and came about after retailer Abbie Sweet, owner of Ekotex Yoga in Leith, and pregnancy yoga expert Tara Lee saw a gap in the market. Lee saw that expectant mums were struggling to get comfortable with thin mats, and she joined forces with Sweet, whose firm that launched in July sells yoga-related products. They developed what they say is a one-of-a-kind mat, and it recently won a Mother and Baby gold award 2018 for best maternity product.

It is sold online, with talks with distributors under way. The UK is the focus this year, to be followed later by the US and Europe.