Bubblegum ice cream hits Asda shelves thanks to new supply deal

Ice cream firm Porrelli is celebrating after scooping an exclusive deal with Asda to stock two new flavours across 51 Scottish stores.

The Bubblegum Swirl and Hazelnut Chocolate flavours will be available in 500ml tubs. The new deal is the Paisley-based ice cream factory’s first supermarket listing for the flavours, following a recent investment of £35,000 in state-of-the-art technology.

Managing director Enzo Durante said: “We are thrilled to secure our first national supermarket listing for the Bubblegum Swirl and Hazelnut Chocolate flavours.

“Over the past few years we’ve seen real innovation of ice cream flavours mimicking confectionery, thanks to a revival of the modern-day ice cream parlour.

“Thanks to this consumer demand, we are always developing new flavour combinations and sauces, so it’s good to see this popularity now finding its way into retail pots in the supermarkets.”

Regional buying banager at Asda, Heather Turnbull, added: “Porrelli Ice Cream has been available at Asda for 20 years now and has been a huge success in stores across the country, so we know our customers are going to enjoy the two new flavours that have launched.”