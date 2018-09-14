Brewgooder toasts deal to supply Tesco stores in UK

Craft beer social enterprise Brewgooder has secured a new deal that will see its products sold in UK Tesco stores.

The agreement,representing its biggest listing to date, will see Brewgooder supply single bottles of its Ellon-brewed Clean Water Lager to 481 Tesco supermarkets, adding to its existing nationwide contracts with Asda and Co-op stores.

The social enterprise, which uses 100 per cent of its profits to fund clean water and sanitation projects in developing countries, said the deal will “significantly advance” its mission of bringing safe drinking water to a million people.

Brewgooder co-founder Alan Mahon said: “We’re really looking forward to involving Tesco and its customers with our mission.

“Our journey so far has been incredible: growing from a team of one to seven in two years; brewing and selling over one million cans and half a million pints of our lager; and achieving listings with some of the UK’s biggest retailers.”