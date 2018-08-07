BrewDog taps into South Korea

Aberdeenshire craft beer maker BrewDog is continuing its global assault with the launch of its first bar in Seoul, South Korea.

The latest “BrewPub” outpost will also contain a ten-hectolitre brew kit, making it the first site outside of the UK and the US to be officially brewing the company’s beers.

The new bar – located in the Itaewon region of the city – will boast 25 draft lines, pouring BrewDog regulars and a selection of guest brews from local breweries.

So far this year, the Ellon-based firm has opened six new bars in the UK, including a second site in Edinburgh, three sites in London, and a bar in Milton Keynes.

Since April, it has also opened its fifth bar in Sweden, and two new bars in Columbus, Ohio, where the brewery has its US headquarters.

BrewDog’s rapid growth has seen the firm export to more than 60 countries in the last ten years. Its international expansion has been propelled by its record-breaking crowdfunding initiative, Equity for Punks, which has seen the brewery raise in excess of £60 million since 2009.

Last October, the company launched its fifth round of Equity for Punks, with a £10m goal to fuel its global expansion.

After reaching the initial target in under 90 days, the brewer announced in January that Equity for Punks V would remain open until 15 October 2018, or until the maximum potential raise of £50m is reached.

As of now, this latest round has raised some £19m from more than 38,000 investors.

Co-founder James Watt said: “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a huge explosion in the global craft beer scene, with South Korea quickly becoming the craft beer hub of Asia. Seoul has been at the heart of this explosion and we’ve had our eye on this burgeoning craft beer scene for a while now, waiting for the perfect site to set up a BrewDog.”