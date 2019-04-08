BrewDog kicks off latest Equity for Punks round

Maverick Scots beer maker BrewDog is inviting its fans to invest in the business for the sixth time in nine years, as it looks to raise funds for its continued growth plans.

The Ellon-based brewer told existing investors, who are known as “equity punks”, that it would seek to raise a fresh £7 million. That would bring the total raised since the firm’s initial equity crowdfunding round in 2010 to £74m.

Co-founder James Watt said: “Since Equity for Punks first began we have been blown away by their enthusiasm in rising up against bad beer alongside us. The growth BrewDog has shown over the last decade could only have been achieved with the encouragement and support of our kick-ass Equity Punk community. But we are far from being done yet.”

The move comes just months after the fifth investment round closed, raising a total of £26m.

BrewDog said the money would go towards several projects that were recently announced including the opening of a further DogHouse hotel and the development of a recently acquired brewery in Germany.

The firm is also building a brewery in Brisbane, Australia and plans to start work on one in China by 2020.

The latest crowdfunding investment round will run for an initial 90 days until 5 July. BrewDog has previously said it will aim to float on the stock market in the next few years.