BrewDog embarks on Icelandic invasion

Craft beer maker BrewDog is further expanding its global presence with the launch of its first Icelandic bar, located in the country’s capital of Reykjavik.

The bar is the Aberdeenshire brewer’s 58th to open and is located a short walk from the city’s bustling Laugavegur main street. The latest addition to the estate will boast 20 draft lines pouring BrewDog favourites, as well as a wide range of the “best craft beer from around the world”.

James Watt, co-founder of BrewDog, said: “Reykjavik has long been in our sights as it continues to grow into a hub for kickass, exciting craft beer.

“We couldn’t be happier to finally provide an Icelandic outpost for the craft beer community to enjoy flavourful, bold beer, and help accelerate the city’s craft beer scene.

“Our mission is to make other people as passionate about craft beer as we are the world over, and we hope that opening the doors to this latest bar inspires a new generation of beer evangelists as they delve into the incredible craft beer world of brilliance, passion and experimentation.”