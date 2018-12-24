Boxing Day sales 2018: Where can I get the best deals?

Want to treat yourself to some Boxing Day bargains? Here’s a rundown of the best retail deals this year.
Gone are the days when you had to queue outside the shops at the crack of dawn to make the most of Boxing Day deals - now many retailers are starting their sales before 26 December, and you can often buy online.
These are some of the biggest retailers offering huge sales on selected lines and products for Boxing Day 2018.
All Saints (up to 50 per cent off)
Amazon
Argos
Asos (up to 50 per cent off)
Boohoo (up to 50 per cent off)
Boots
Carphone Warehouse
Clarks
Currys PC World
Debenhams
Dorothy Perkins (up to 50 per cent off)
Dyson
Game
Gap (up to 60 per cent off)
H&M (up to 60 per cent off)
Halfords
Hamleys (up to 50 per cent off)
House of Fraser (up to 60 per cent off)
John Lewis (up to 50 per cent off, including designer brands)
Marks & Spencer
New Look (up to 60 per cent off)
Next
Oasis (up to 50 per cent off)
Office
Pandora (up to 45 per cent off)
River Island (up to 60 per cent off)
Samsung
Topshop (up to 60 per cent off)
Very (up to 50 per cent off)