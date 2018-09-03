Benromach Distillery cheers 20th anniversary with rare tipple

A rare whisky is being launched today to mark the 20th anniversary of Benromach Distillery.

Benromach Cask No 1 is a limited-edition expression taken from the first cask that was laid down when the distillery reopened after many years of closure. The cask itself was signed by HRH The Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, during the distillery’s official reopening ceremony in 1998.

All profits from the sale of Benromach Cask No 1 will be donated to charitable causes.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director at Gordon & MacPhail, the owner of Benromach Distillery, said: “As we celebrate the 20th anniversary since Benromach was brought back to life, it is fitting that the Urquhart family has decided to donate all the profits from the sale of this product to charitable causes.

“This incredibly rare expression marks a significant moment in Benromach’s history and we look forward to seeing what the next 20 years will bring.”