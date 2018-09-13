Bellfield Brewery targets further international growth

Gluten-free beer maker Bellfield Brewery is targeting further finance from its investors to accelerate international sales.

The Edinburgh-based brewer, whose existing investors include angel syndicate Equity Gap and the Scottish Investment Bank, is experiencing strong demand for its beers as a result of the “explosive growth” of gluten-free products.

Bellfield currently exports to Singapore, UAE, Malta, Switzerland and the Netherlands and is now planning to move into new markets such as France, Canada and the US. Its beers are available in 350 outlets in the UK.

The company said additional funding would allow for increased product awareness by extending targeted digital marketing activity and lead to key hires, specifically within sales and marketing, to support this strategy.

Founder and director Alistair Brown said: “We’ve delivered on our ambition to produce gluten-free beer that stands up to anything in the market in terms of taste and quality.

“Our aim is to become the leading gluten-free brewery in the world, with high quality, great-tasting beers that everyone can enjoy.

“We have award winning products, rock solid distribution and an experienced team with a strong track record of success.

“We are now seeking additional resources to capitalise on the strong demand we are experiencing for our products in the UK and internationally.”