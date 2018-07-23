Beer-maker Arran warns of low stock amid heatwave

The Arran Brewery has warned of a possible beer shortage after struggling to meet demand during the hot spell.

The brewer said its stock was the lowest it has ever been with just 700 cases of its best-selling Blonde left, for example.

Managing director Gerald Michaluk said the brewery was working “flat out” and has enough beer in its tanks to “just stay ahead” of forecasts but an expansion in capacity was needed “rapidly”.

The firm’s new breweries at Loch Earn and Dreghorn and further expansion on Arran have been delayed because of an insurance claim for a fire at Loch Earn, Michaluk noted. This has had a “considerable knock-on effect” and delayed the project pipeline, he added.

Michaluk said: “We are very tight for stock but managing to keep our heads above the waters of demand, just. When the season ends we will be able to build up stock for Christmas and hopefully begin to open the new facilities as our project pipeline beings flowing again.”