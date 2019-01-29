Beer group Consolidated brews up plans for expansion

Scottish brewing group Consolidated Craft Breweries is set for further growth following a number of recent deals that have taken it into new areas.

Launched as Brewmeister in 2012 and relaunched as Keith Brewery in 2015, the group was rebranded as Consolidated Craft Breweries in late 2018 – the same year in which the business acquired Livingston-based Alechemy Brewing and wholesale operator Firkin Express.

Consolidated already exports to places as far flung as China, France, Iceland, Canada, Vietnam and New Zealand and is now set to launch in the United States during 2019. It also has plans to add a pub portfolio in the near future.

Former Pernod Ricard senior executive Tony Schofield recently became Consolidated’s group chief executive, supported by director of sales and marketing, Andrew Chapman, and Scots serial entrepreneur and investor Donald Smith as part of the Dundee-based angel investment group DIFL.

Schofield said: “Starting with a really solid base in the form of Keith Brewery, the last couple of years have seen a growth strategy underpinned by acquisitions and investment in infrastructure. We are also realising synergies in areas including people talent, bottling and kegging facilities, storage and logistics.

“With a strong export performance into Asia and Europe, in addition to strengthening our overall UK proposition, we will be targeting the lucrative USA market this year.

“We also expect to announce news around a Consolidated Craft Breweries pub portfolio over the coming months.

“In addition, we have created a brand concept, Speyside Spirits, and we intend to develop and launch other high value specialised spirit drinks going forward.”