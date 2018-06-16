Bank holiday helps Mackie’s ice-cream sales hit record level

Ice cream brand Mackie’s of Scotland has got sales licked – after seeing them reach record levels last month.

The firm, which operates from its fourth-generation family farm, Westertown, in Aberdeenshire, said figures rose by more than a third compared with April and by 28 per cent compared with May 2017.

This year’s total amounted to enough produce to make 1.1 million scoops of ice cream.

And ice cubes weren’t left out in the cold, with 228,000 Mackie’s bags sold around the country.

Commercial director Stuart Common said: “It’s great to see the direct correlation with the weather and the amount of ice cream sold last month.

“In fact, it was our best sales month since we started producing ice cream in 1986.”

He added that the best sales day was 26 May, part of the spring bank holiday weekend.

“It’s the sort of demand that you would expect in the middle of summer, not May,” Common added. “Hopefully this is a good sign for even warmer months to come.”

The firm has also reported further success in the export market, including an increase in demand from South Korea and Taiwan, and 18,900 tubs left the Aberdeenshire farm for the latter country each week in May.

Common said: “The success we are having in the Asian market right now is fantastic.”