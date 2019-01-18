Asda deal brings Burns Supper joy for butcher Simon Howie

Scottish butchery business Simon Howie will be celebrating Burns Night with a UK-wide listing of its haggis products with supermarket giant Asda.

The six-figure national deal will see the Perthshire firm stock its original and vegetarian haggis lines in more than 300 stores this month, having been available in 57 Scottish outlets to date.

Simon Howie anticipates selling more than 170,000 units via Asda over a two-week period around Burns Night.

The eponymous business owner said: “We are overwhelmed at the success of our haggis lines in Asda stores over the years and are delighted to have now secured a national contract. We anticipate selling more haggis outwith Scotland during Burns this year which demonstrates its growth in popularity.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda local buying manager, said: “We look forward to working with Simon Howie closely over Burns and hopefully we can grow our relationship.”