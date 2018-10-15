‘Ambitious’ new design revealed by distillery

The team behind a lowland whisky distillery being built 30 miles west of Glasgow has unveiled “ambitious” designs for the new £12 million project.

The plans showcase the flagship building at Ardgowan Distillery, having just secured revised planning consent from Inverclyde Council.

The new design by Michael Laird Architects improves on the original proposal (which was granted full planning consent in March last year) and will sit alongside the distillery’s visitor centre, which will be housed in existing buildings on the Bankfoot site on the Ardgowan Estate near Inverkip.

Distillery chief executive Martin McAdam said: “This is a state-of-the-art, modern distillery that not only looks fantastic, but will reduce our environmental impact wherever possible.”

It is also understood that the company is in advanced discussions with a keystone investor, while the distillery last month released its first whisky.