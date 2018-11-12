Alloa baker aims to see dog treats business rise

An Alloa baker behind a business selling dog treats is investing in new machinery to keep up with client demand.

Jill Reid, who founded canine snack company Kelso and Titch, developed a range of handmade, natural biscuits while living in Angola and struggling to find healthy and quality snacks for her dog.

Now stocked in 30 shops throughout the UK, as well as via the company website and e-commerce platforms Etsy and Notonthehighstreet, Reid has sourced opportunities for new funding for machinery to cope with increased sales and taken on two members of staff.

Reid, who worked as a graphic designer before moving to Africa, started the firm on returning to Scotland and settling in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, three years ago.

The company, named after her two canine companions, produces a range of dog biscuits and snacks including popcorn, sausages and jerky, as well as merchandise such as hoodies and mugs.

Reid said: “The response has been amazing. After developing the recipe I knew it was good as my dog and then my friends’ dogs all loved the biscuits.

“That gave me the confidence to set up the business when we came home and in just three years we’ve gone from selling at the local school fair to having stockists across Scotland, in England and online.

“Now, we’re a team of three and we’re looking to grow even further by investing in new equipment that will speed up production, allow us to take on more stockists and increase our range

“Our products aren’t mass-produced and are handmade using natural, human-grade ingredients, with no added salt, sugar or artificial colours and flavours. Kelso acts as our chief taster and quality control manager, a job that I can safely say she loves.”

Reid added that support from Business Gateway Clackmannanshire connected her to possible funding opportunities, to enable her to buy the machinery needed to expand.

Alison Davidson of Business Gateway said: “Jill has accessed a range of our support services. Now, we are focusing on offering strategic help that will allow her to increase production and grow Kelso and Titch in a confident and effective manner.”