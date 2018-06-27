All Toys R Us stores to officially close by the end of the week

The shutters are due to come down on the last Toys R Us stores on Friday

The American firm, once a familiar sight in retail parks across the UK and North America, has been counting down the days on its Twitter account until its closing down sale ends.

It was announced in March that Toys R Us would shut 100 of its UK stores - 10 of which are in Scotland - after administrators failed to find a buyer for the collapsed retailer, resulting in the loss of 3,000 jobs.

The retail sector has had a dismal start to 2018, with the collapse of Toys R Us and Maplin and a host of firms undergoing painful restructurings, including New Look and eateries run by celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, as well as Byron and Prezzo.

High street chains across the board have been hit hard by falling consumer spending, soaring Brexit-fuelled inflation and competition from online rivals.