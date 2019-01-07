Aldi sales close to £1 billion in December

Aldi UK is celebrating sales of close to £1 billion during December after experiencing a record festive trading period.

The week commencing 17 December was the “busiest-ever” in the UK for the discount retailer, with sales increasing by more than 10 per cent compared with the previous year, while revenues for the final month of 2018 reached almost £1bn.

The German-headquartered supermarket said that sales were driven higher by an influx of customers switching from other food retailers amid higher demand for its premium ranges.

Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK, said: “Although we saw strong growth across all key categories, the standout performance was in our Specially Selected brand where shoppers treated themselves to premium products for a fraction of the price they would have paid elsewhere for similar quality products.”

The retailer said it sold more than 17 million bottles of wine, champagne and prosecco, along with 50 million mince pies and 100 million sprouts.

The update comes as Aldi’s UK market share stands at an all-time high of 7.6 per cent, according to the latest Kantar Worldpanel data.

In October, Aldi unveiled plans to open 130 more UK stores over the next two years, creating 5,000 jobs and helping it progress toward a previously declared target of 1,000 shops by 2022.

The German grocer said its network will be supported by extending its existing distribution centres in Bathgate and Darlington and creating warehouses in Kent, Derbyshire and Bedford.