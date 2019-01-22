Aldi retains crown as UK’s best-paying supermarket

Aldi has unveiled a hike in its hourly pay rates allowing it to lay claim to being the UK’s best-paying supermarket chain.

Store assistants will now receive minimum hourly rates of £9.10 nationally and £10.55 inside the M25 London orbital motorway from February – rising to £10.41 after three years nationally and £10.89 in London. They previously earned £8.85 and £10.20 respectively.

The latest rates are above the voluntary “real” living wage rate of £9 an hour nationally and match the £10.55 rate recommended for workers in London. They are also well above the statutory national living wage of £7.83 an hour for adults, which increases to £8.21 in April.

Aldi said its store assistants will also receive an enhanced employer pension contribution.

UK chief executive Giles Hurley said: “We’re committed to being the best supermarket employer in Britain and this means rewarding our colleagues for the excellent job they do with market-leading rates of pay and opportunities to progress their career at Aldi.”