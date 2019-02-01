Administrators called in, yet again, at Oddbins

Drinks chain Oddbins has gone into administration for the second time in eight years raising concerns about the future of hundreds of jobs.

The business operates 101 off-licence outlets and two convenience stores under a variety of brands, employing some 550 people.

Administrators at Duff & Phelps flagging poor consumer confidence had put pressure on retail businesses in recent years.

Joint administrator Phil Duffy said: “The continued decline in consumer spending, pointing to a squeeze on household finances, combined with rising living and national wages have put increased pressure on retailers’ bottom lines.

“As wages struggle to keep up with the pace of inflation, and continued, deepening unease and uncertainty over Brexit, means consumers are cutting back on spending.

“Add into that mix rising business rates and rents, and traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers are undoubtedly feeling the strain.”

All of the stores will continue to trade normally for the time being. The companies which have gone into administration trade under various names including Oddbins, Oddies, Simply Drinks, Simply Food & Drinks, Shop2Go and Booze Buster.

European Food Brokers, a West Midlands-based company owned by entrepreneur Raj Chatha and his family, has owned Oddbins since its previous administration in 2011. Oddbins is the latest in a string of retailers to hit hard times, following the recent struggles at Patisserie Valerie and HMV.