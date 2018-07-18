100k investment for Scottish snack firm

An Edinburgh-based corporate snack business has secured £100,000 funding from an investment company.

Healthy Nibbles, a vending and subscription service focused on providing nutritional food, secured equity investment from Adelpha Group as it looks to launch its own-brand products.

Founder Sara Roberts said: “Healthy Nibbles is expanding significantly, driven by the huge surge in demand for healthy, nutritious snacks for busy people and lifestyles.

“People want healthy snacks that suit their dietary requirements and they want them to be quick and easy to access. We’re excited to be working closely with our investors who have been extremely supportive of our vision to make nutritious snacks easily accessible to all and look forward to our next stage of growth.”

Addie Pinkster, CEO of Adelpha Group, said the snack firm was a “no-brainer” to promote workplace wellness. She said: “In today’s health-conscious society, it’s no longer acceptable to have vending machines that only sell cans of fizzy drinks and packets of crisps - which is what I experienced on the trading floors I worked on.

“The demand to provide healthy food and drink options is widespread: from professional service firms through to frontline workforces.”

The company has attracted investment from the food, drink and health industries, including former health minister Virginia Bottomley, who called the service a “straightforward and cost-effective decision” for organisations to attract talent and maintain a healthy workforce.