100 jobs in store at West Lothian mall

The search has begun to fill more than 100 posts at one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres.

The seasonal jobs are required at The Centre in Livingston, which houses more than 150 stores including Debenhams, M&S, New Look, Primark and restaurants such as Nando’s, Wagamama and ASK Italian.

Bosses are set to hold a recruitment fair in the West Lothian retail complex this Thursday afternoon.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at the mall, said: “We are really looking forward to our recruitment fair where our retailers will be on the look-out to fill a wide variety of more than 100 full and part-time seasonal roles within the mall.

He added: “It is a great opportunity for people who are looking for work in the run up to Christmas as they will be able to speak to our retailers face-to-face to find out everything they need to know about the positions available and register their interest on the day.”