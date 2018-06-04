Restructure for top team at Glasgow’s Redpath

Redpath, a refurbishment, interiors and construction company based in Glasgow, has unveiled a restructuring of its senior team.

The firm has restructured the executive team with the creation of an operational board to support the founders of the business – managing director Jim Pritchard and Alistair Sloan.

The pre-contracts team is led by marketing and business development manager Susan Cardwell and by estimating manager Derek Dornan, with Iain Collins as senior commercial manager heading the team of quantity surveyors, and Clark Moore, construction manager, leading the construction teams.

The top team has been further strengthened by the promotion of Matthew Brown from project manager to contracts manager. He now heads up the general works division delivering projects up to about £500,000. Derek Clark recently left the business.

Redpath was set up in 2008 and operates across central Scotland. It has delivered projects for the likes of Land Securities, Marks & Spencer and Edinburgh Napier University.

Pritchard said: “Our new operational board means that each of the four key disciplines of marketing, estimating, quantity surveying and construction is headed up by a talented and ambitious manager providing support to myself and Alistair.

“We are confident that our team is well-placed to help us further improve the service we provide to our clients and drive our business forward in the next phase of our development.”