Renfrewshire Leisure boss set to retire

The person credited with transforming Renfrewshire Leisure into a multi-million pound organisation creating new facilities for the area is to retire.

Joyce McKellar, 56, who has been chief executive since 2005, will step down from her role at the end of October. She has decided to spend more time with her family.

Renfrewshire Leisure said the vacant position would be advertised later this month.

McKellar has spent 38 years service with local government and leisure trusts and since she became chief executive of Renfrewshire Leisure, the number of people employed has risen from 250 to almost 800 and the annual turnover has jumped from £6 million to £19m.

She has led major changes in the organisation, which includes the transfer of cultural and sports services from Renfrewshire Council to the leisure trust.

McKellar was also seconded to the council to lead the development of its leisure facilities strategy, which saw a £42m investment in building a new sports and leisure centre – The ON-X, in Linwood – and the creation of a new sports hub, in Johnstone.

McKellar said: “I have been with Renfrewshire Leisure for 13 years and in that time I’ve been proud of the way the organisation has grown.

“I now think it’s time for me to concentrate more on family matters and I want to help with my father’s care and spend more time with my grandchild.”

Chairperson of Renfrewshire Leisure’s board of trustees, councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, said: “Joyce will leave an organisation that is fit for purpose and thanks to her efforts, whoever picks up the baton as the new chief executive will be starting from a high point as they take the company forward.”