Record year sees Campbell Dallas expand team

Campbell Dallas has expanded its corporate finance team following a record number of deals and a jump in fee income during the last 12 months.

The Glasgow-based accountancy firm has advised on 15 completed international and domestic deals in the past year, with fee income rising by a record 40 per cent year-on-year.

Prominent deals included the sale of GP Green Recycling to Enva and the sale of insurance broker Clark Thomson to Marsh Group.

Campbell Dallas has made three new appointments within its corporate finance team: Andrew Rennie joined as a manager from global advisory firm AlixPartners; Jessica Orr started in the role of executive; and George Wait became the team’s first graduate trainee.

Graham Cunning, head of corporate finance in Scotland for Campbell Dallas, said: “The deals market in Scotland has been buoyant and we have seen an encouraging increase in client referrals and new business wins.

“Our expanded team will not only allow us to do more deals but will also give us capacity to initiate more transactions, a skill that has been in short supply in central Scotland in recent years.”

He added that the firm has seen a “continued flow” of buyers making unsolicited approaches for Scots companies, as foreign buyers take advantage of the weak sterling.

Cunning said: “Our deal pipeline remains strong with several larger transactions on the horizon. We are also seeing technology driving increased deal activity in the biopharma, financial services and learning and education sectors.

“This pipeline of activity augurs well for deal-making in Scotland, as businesses and entrepreneurs are clearly looking beyond Brexit, and focusing on opportunities rather than the uncertainty.”