RBS names group chief risk officer

Royal Bank of Scotland has named Bruce Fletcher as its new group chief risk officer.

Fletcher currently holds a similar title at HSBC’s global retail banking and wealth management business. He will replace David Stephen, who is moving to Westpac following an “orderly handover of his responsibilities”.

Fletcher is described as a “banking veteran” with more than 35 years’ experience, having spent the majority of his career at HSBC and Citigroup, in both London and New York.

The appointment comes after HSBC last month hired RBS’s Ewen Stevenson as its new finance director.

RBS chief executive, Ross McEwan, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bruce to RBS; he brings significant experience and expertise to the role.

“Bruce is an excellent addition to our team and his appointment will further strengthen our risk function.

“I would also like to thank David for his substantial contribution to RBS and driving forward the cultural change that has taken place at this bank. He leaves with our best wishes for the future.”

Fletcher added: “I am delighted to be joining the RBS team. The bank has made good progress and has great potential and I look forward to building on this further in the future.”

The Scottish banking giant’s new group chief risk officer spent 17 years at Citigroup, where he was a managing director and senior credit officer, and began his career at Irving Trust Bank in New York.

He graduated from the College of William & Mary in Virginia.