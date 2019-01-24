PwC to bolster Scottish digital team with 120 hires

Big Four accountancy firm PwC is embarking on its largest recruitment drive in Scotland as it looks to take on more than 100 staff in the next six months.

The firm, which has around 900 employees in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, said the new roles will focus on the digital technology sector to ensure the organisation capitalises on developing in-house technologies.

These will include vacancies in areas such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, virtual reality and drones, as the firm aims to boost headcount by almost 15 per cent, targeting 120 new hires north of the Border within six months.

The majority of these are to sit within Operate, PwC’s operational delivery and change management business.

The move follows PwC’s recently launched data science graduate apprenticeship with universities in Edinburgh and St Andrews, and its alliance with tech incubator CodeBase.

Lindsay Gardiner, regional chairman for Scotland, said: “We are starting 2019 with the biggest recruitment drive we have ever undertaken in Scotland, a drive which underlines our ambitions to grow the business in step with the digital transformation which is underway across corporate Scotland.

“In a challenging economic and political environment, businesses are going through fundamental changes to the way they operate.

“By continuing to invest in our people and expanding our technology capability, we are well-positioned to help deliver this change.”