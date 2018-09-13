Prudential UK on board as FinTech Scotland partner

Industry body FinTech Scotland has unveiled financial giant Prudential UK as its latest “strategic partner” as the digitalisation of financial services gathers pace.

The Pru said it was committed to playing a leading role in the development of digital financial services in Scotland and across the UK – demonstrated by the opening of its “ground-breaking” office hub in Edinburgh.

The new capital office will spearhead digital and data innovations to create financial services for customers and independent financial advisers.

It is also set to bolster broader fintech developments in Scotland by “increasing collaboration with innovative entrepreneurs”.

Prudential UK’s managing director of wealth solutions, David Macmillan, said: “In a short-period of time FinTech Scotland has assembled an impressive range of strategic partners which we’re delighted to be joining.

“Innovation through collaboration is the key to firmly establishing Scotland’s long-term fintech credentials and FinTech Scotland is uniquely positioned to help make this happen.

“The quality of the fintech community in Edinburgh convinced us to locate our new facility in the city and since doing so in May we’ve not been disappointed.”

Fintech Scotland’s founding partners are the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise, The University of Edinburgh, HSBC, Avaloq and Lloyds Banking Group.

The organisation’s chief executive, Stephen Ingledew, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Prudential UK as a new strategic partner who are very much leading the way to innovate in the pensions, investments and wealth management sectors with new technologies.”