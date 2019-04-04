Property firm snaps up Edinburgh site for Lothian Buses fit-out

Graham + Sibbald is to create a travel centre for Lothian Buses after acquiring a site in central Edinburgh on behalf of the transport operator.

The chartered surveyor and property specialist has purchased, and will manage the refurbishment of, a 9,140 square foot site at Shandwick Place to develop a customer-facing travel centre and incorporated staff facilities for Lothian.

Graham + Sibbald, which has more than 200 employees and 20 partners working across its 15 UK offices in Scotland and London, also project managed the 2014 redevelopment of the Waverley Bridge travel centre for Lothian, which is the UK’s largest municipal bus operator.

The property firm has also carried out fit-out projects on behalf of the Scottish Government, at Scotland House in the European Quarter of Brussels last year and Scotland House in London in 2017.

Senior partner Les McAndrew said: “49 Shandwick Place is a significant project for Graham + Sibbald, Lothian and the city as a whole.”