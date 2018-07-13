Property firm secures deals in Glasgow’s Merchant City

Ambassador LB, a joint venture between Glasgow-based property investor Ambassador Group and specialist investment manager ICG-Longbow, has secured 17,000 square feet of retail deals in Glasgow.

In the heart of the Merchant City, charity Shelter Scotland has taken 8,000 sq ft for a combined office and shop operation at Granite House (above), while Triple Two Coffee Masters, an expanding coffee and food chain, has signed up to a unit for its first Scottish branch at the Stockwell Street building, among other deals.