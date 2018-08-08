Property firm backs Scots diving sensation

A surveyor and property specialist has selected Scottish diving star Grace Reid as the latest recruit to its talent programme.

Graham & Sibbald’s Rising Star initiative aims to support talented young people who have demonstrated an ability to make a significant impact in their chosen sports by covering accommodation, car and living expenses.

The programme, in partnership with Red Sky Management, has previously supported swimmer Craig Benson, cyclist Callum Skinner and Paralympian Scott Meenagh.

Edinburgh-based Reid is set to begin her latest medal quest at the European Championships in her home town today. Now aged 21, she was the first women to win a Commonwealth diving gold for Scotland on the Gold Coast earlier this year.

Reid said: “It’s so exciting to be diving in home water over the next few days and it’s also a great feeling to know that I now have such strong support behind me from Graham & Sibbald, support that means I can focus on the important stuff.”

Les McAndrew, Graham & Sibbald’s senior partner, said: “Like so many, we have been massively impressed by Grace as not only a high level athlete but also as such an inspiring young person. Grace has taken the diving world by storm over the last few years and we want to help her go the extra mile and achieve her ultimate ambitions in the sport.”

Graham & Sibbald has more than 200 employees and 22 partners working across its 15 UK offices, which are largely based in Scotland.