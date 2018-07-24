Property developer Qmile hires industry hard-hitter as chair

A property developer behind the transformation of the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary site in the capital has appointed a former chief executive of Redrow and Avant Homes as its chairman.

Qmile Group said Neil Fitzsimmons will work closely with its chief executive Paul Curran and the management team to push forward the company’s ambitious growth plans.

The property development business was launched in May this year following a management buyout by Curran and finance director Mike Milligan.

The pair purchased the entire share capital in Quartermile Edinburgh Limited from a fund managed by London-based property fund manager Moorfield Group and funds managed by US-based Baupost Group for an undisclosed sum.

Quartermile Developments has been responsible for the mixed-use redevelopment of the former Edinburgh Royal Infirmary site. The £750 million long-term project includes some 1,000 apartments, 370,000 square feet of office accommodation and 65,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space.

In addition, Qmile Group is currently building 145 homes at its 52-acre, £100m Craighouse development in Edinburgh.

Fitzsimmons, who will hold a non-executive directorship, was a main board director with Redrow for more than ten years, including four years as chief executive, before joining Avant Homes in 2010 where he held the same position for four-and-a-half years.

He said: “Qmile Group has a national and international reputation for design and build excellence, coupled with the ability to successfully deliver complex, high profile projects.

“I have known Paul and Mike since my time as chief executive of Avant Homes and have been highly impressed by the way they have continued to evolve the business over the past eight years.

“There are significant opportunities for a developer of Qmile Group’s calibre and I am looking forward to helping them find, secure, fund and deliver new initiatives.”