Promising tech firms selected for in-depth pitches at Edinburgh’s EIE event

Nine start-ups have been selected to deliver an extended pitch at a major tech event taking place in Edinburgh later this month.

Engage Invest Exploit (EIE) is a technology investor showcase, with its annual conference featuring Scotland’s “most promising innovative, data-driven high-growth companies, seeking funding from seed to series A”.

It has been a springboard for more than 350 firms, who have gone on to raise in excess of £650 million and include fashion app Mallzee and immersive audio company Two Big Ears.

EIE is in its 11th year, and 2019’s event on 24 April at McEwan Hall will see 50 high-growth potential tech firms pitching for investment.

Steve Ewing, director of operations at Informatics Ventures, which runs EIE, said: “This year’s cohort of companies ranges from very early stage to five-plus years, and each of them will use the opportunity to pitch to a room of global investors.”

The nine companies delivering an extended pitch comprise: Amiqus Resolution, which helps firms collect, analyse and manage anti-money laundering and compliance information; Beezer.com, which offers a mobile app creation and marketing platform; and Blockchain Technology Partners, whose Sextant offering helps organisations build, deploy and manage blockchain-based activity.

Also included are Cyan Forensics offers rapid digital forensics technology, and Edjo, which is focused on helping the creative industries fight plagiarism.

There is also MyWay Digital Health that is behind an online self-management platform for people with diabetes; T Trakz Labs, which produces GPS and activity tracking collars for cats and dogs; Voxzio whose product Alli-Chat creates AI-driven, personalised conversations focused on mental health; and Vreo that is focused on advertising.