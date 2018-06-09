Premiere for iconic Glasgow cinema turned high-end offices

One of the best-known buildings in Glasgow, which has hosted concerts by The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash and The Rolling Stones, has been revived as commercial office space after total renovation.

The former Odeon Cinema on West Regent Street, which closed its doors in 2006, has been rebranded The Reel House and converted into four floors of Grade A office accommodation billed “one of Glasgow’s most exciting office developments”. The Art Deco property, which also has a third-floor balcony, was purchased in 2016 by Carrick Properties. It was originally opened in 1934 by the Paramount Cinema chain.

Knight Frank has been appointed alongside JLL as joint letting agents for the building. Sarah Addis, associate at Knight Frank, expects high interest “given the quality of the refurbishment, its central position, and the lack of Grade A office accommodation of its kind currently ­available in Glasgow”.