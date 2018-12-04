Police inspector will be ‘force for good’ in SBRC role

An experienced Police Scotland inspector has rejoined the Scottish Business Resilience Centre (SBRC) to enhance its retail and tourism offering.

Gary Ritchie, who has more than 20 years of policing experience, has been appointed to the role of head of retail and tourism resilience at SBRC.

Ritchie, who most recently worked as a response inspector in Greater Glasgow, previously completed a three-year secondment to the centre as an assistant director in 2010. He will now aim to use his experience to boost Scotland’s business resilience capabilities in the retail and tourism sectors.

SBRC has expanded significantly this year with the appointment of its first chief operating officer and a new head of cyber security and innovation.

COO Lynsae Tulloch said: “Gary is a long-term friend of SBRC and we’re delighted to welcome him back.

“The role will be fundamental in driving further development in our retail and tourism partnerships, where Gary has extensive experience at both strategic and operational ­levels through his policing. Ultimately, he will be a real force for good in industries that are facing great challenges and risks.”

Ritchie added: “My new role will allow me lots of face-to-face time with Scottish organisations, looking at all aspects of resilience and helping to protect staff, customers and the wider business community in Scotland itself.”