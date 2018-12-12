Platinum Wave launches recruitment agency Franchise Moves

Edinburgh-based franchise consultancy Platinum Wave is celebrating the launch of its recruitment agency, Franchise Moves.

The new agency will recruit franchise professionals across all levels on behalf of brands in every business sector and offer “a discreet service” to assist those in senior roles with their next career move in the industry.

Franchise Moves was founded by international franchisor and former recruitment agency director Suzie McCafferty, who took her own Scottish retail business to 70 outlets in six countries, and will be headed up by franchise recruiter Steve Lampshire.

Platinum enjoyed record results last year, more than doubling its turnover and securing key contracts with Scottish brands such as Oink and Crolla’s Gelateria.

Lampshire said that the firm uses its “network of contacts, tried and tested processes and specialist software” to find the right candidates.