Plans submitted for £23m St Andrews development

Plans have been submitted to build a £23 million student accommodation scheme and hotel in the university hotspot of St Andrews.

Construction firm Robertson said it had submitted a planning application to Fife Council for the site at Abbey Park which aims to boost the local economy and “address a clear and identified demand for hotel and student accommodation”.

In addition to a 90-bed hotel and 100-bed student accommodation, the development will incorporate a “substantial” new park.

Robertson said it was finalising legal agreements with operators for both the hotel and student accommodation and expects to make an announcement in due course.

Katherine Mackintosh, managing director at Robertson Property, said: “The submission of the planning application is a significant milestone.

“There is a clear demand for a mid-range hotel which will help to encourage people, whether in St Andrews for business or leisure, to visit Fife and help to deliver the Fife Economic Partnership ambition to increase visitor expenditure.

“Similarly, there are around 4,000 students unable to access dedicated student accommodation and these plans will help to ease demand on private properties and the pressure on rental levels.”